The Offspring have surprised fans with the released of their very first holiday song. The track is the band's take on "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", and it was produced by Bob Rock .
Frontman Dexter Holland had the following to say on why the band decided to record the track, "It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now.
" We've always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one...and tried not to wreck it!"
The song has been released digitally, but the band will also be offering the track as a limited edition red 7" vinyl with the band's logo etched on the b-side. Stream the song below:
The Offspring Go Tiger King With Lockdown Cover
The Offspring Finish Long-Awaited New Album
The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits
The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video
The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album
The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour
There Is A Wealth Of Unreleased Van Halen Material- The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song- Guns N' Roses Star Guests On Act Of Denial's New Album- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
There Is A Wealth Of Unreleased Van Halen Material
The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song
Guns N' Roses Star Guests On Act Of Denial's New Album
Emmure Frontman Explains Why They Shut Down Patreon
Singled Out: Ben de la Cour's Shadowland
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Neil Young Streams Unreleased 1975 Version Of 'Powderfinger'
Singled Out: Janie May's Balance Me