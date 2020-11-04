.

The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song

Keavin Wiggins | 11-04-2020

The Offspring have surprised fans with the released of their very first holiday song. The track is the band's take on "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", and it was produced by Bob Rock .

Frontman Dexter Holland had the following to say on why the band decided to record the track, "It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now.

" We've always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one...and tried not to wreck it!"

The song has been released digitally, but the band will also be offering the track as a limited edition red 7" vinyl with the band's logo etched on the b-side. Stream the song below:




