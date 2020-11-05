Singled Out: JULIANA's Call It Quits

Today, JULIANA. tells us the deeply personal story behind her debut single "Call It Quits". Here is the story:

It was March of 2020, in the very beginning of quarantine in Los Angeles, and I was not in the best headspace, rightfully so, with everything else going on in the world. I was watching TV alone in my apartment trying to escape my reality, when I felt my cell phone vibrate, only to see my ex-boyfriend's name pop up on the screen. To give a brief backstory, I was in a very unhealthy long-term relationship that almost felt like an out-of-body experience. You know...like one of those moments where you end up getting out of the relationship and realizing you weren't yourself the entire time you were in it? Yeah, one of those.

The relationship and break up took a lot out of me emotionally and mentally, and receiving that text, while my mental state was already rocky, just tipped me over the edge. I felt a rush of emotions hit me and I immediately turned off the TV and picked up my guitar - it was practically staring at me at that point. I wrote "Call It Quits" in under an hour. It poured out of me so naturally; that moment was one of the most therapeutic experiences I've ever gone through. I wrote it alone on my couch with my acoustic guitar and the second I finished the song, I felt like I could finally breathe again because I got the closure I needed to move forward and gain my strength back. For that reason alone, I wanted to make sure it was my debut single since it holds a lot of personal, emotional weight behind it.

"Call It Quits" is about getting stuck in a relationship that essentially blinds you to the point of becoming unrecognizable to yourself, but the second you break free from that negative environment, you can start to see things clearly. It's meant to be the breaking point of a destructive relationship, when you realize you need to get out and call it quits.

Who am I?

As I gaze in your deep blue eyes

You turned me into someone new

I'm not me when I'm with you

I'm missing out on my worth

you're bringing me down

It's clear to me, I cannot deny

I got tangled up in all your white lies

No more tears left to cry

Not this time

This is over, step aside

I was your girl, up until now

I want people listening to this song who may have gone through something like this, or are currently going through it, to know that it is not easy, but I stand with you because I, too, have experienced that pain and turmoil. I want people to find comfort in the song knowing they are not alone and that they can find strength and power in the weak moments because there will always be light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to keep moving forward to find it. "Call It Quits" will always have a special place in my heart and I hope it resonates with people listening, the same way it resonated with me when I wrote it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the JULIANA. here

