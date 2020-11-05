Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Cover art courtesy Chipster Cover art courtesy Chipster

Steve Hackett have announced that he will be releasing a brand new acoustic album, entitled "Under A Mediterranean Sky," on January 22nd of next year.

The new unplugged effort was created with his long-time musical partner Roger King during the lockdown and was inspired by his travels in the Mediterranean with his wife Jo.

Hackett had this to say, "A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album, a time to contemplate the places we've visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination.

"Because we can't really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey. Whether you sit down and listen to it or drift off to it with a glass of wine..." See the tracklisting below:

Mdina - The Walled City (Steve Hackett / Roger King)

Adriatic Blue (Steve Hackett)

Sirocco (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

Joie de Vivre (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett)

The Memory of Myth (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King

Scarlatti Sonata (Domenico Scarlatti)

Casa del Fauno (Steve Hackett / Roger King)

The Dervish and the Djin (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

Lorato (Steve Hackett)

Andalusian Heart (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

The Call of the Sea (Steve Hackett)



Related Stories

Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

Steve Hackett Shares Live 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' Video

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video

Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour





More Steve Hackett News



