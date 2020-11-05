Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Steve Hackett have announced that he will be releasing a brand new acoustic album, entitled "Under A Mediterranean Sky," on January 22nd of next year.
The new unplugged effort was created with his long-time musical partner Roger King during the lockdown and was inspired by his travels in the Mediterranean with his wife Jo.
Hackett had this to say, "A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album, a time to contemplate the places we've visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination.
"Because we can't really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey. Whether you sit down and listen to it or drift off to it with a glass of wine..." See the tracklisting below:
Mdina - The Walled City (Steve Hackett / Roger King)
Adriatic Blue (Steve Hackett)
Sirocco (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
Joie de Vivre (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett)
The Memory of Myth (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King
Scarlatti Sonata (Domenico Scarlatti)
Casa del Fauno (Steve Hackett / Roger King)
The Dervish and the Djin (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
Lorato (Steve Hackett)
Andalusian Heart (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
The Call of the Sea (Steve Hackett)
