.

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'Cover art courtesy Chipster

Steve Hackett have announced that he will be releasing a brand new acoustic album, entitled "Under A Mediterranean Sky," on January 22nd of next year.

The new unplugged effort was created with his long-time musical partner Roger King during the lockdown and was inspired by his travels in the Mediterranean with his wife Jo.

Hackett had this to say, "A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album, a time to contemplate the places we've visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination.

"Because we can't really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey. Whether you sit down and listen to it or drift off to it with a glass of wine..." See the tracklisting below:

Mdina - The Walled City (Steve Hackett / Roger King)
Adriatic Blue (Steve Hackett)
Sirocco (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
Joie de Vivre (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett)
The Memory of Myth (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King
Scarlatti Sonata (Domenico Scarlatti)
Casa del Fauno (Steve Hackett / Roger King)
The Dervish and the Djin (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
Lorato (Steve Hackett)
Andalusian Heart (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)
The Call of the Sea (Steve Hackett)



Related Stories


Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

Steve Hackett Shares Live 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' Video

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video

Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour



More Steve Hackett News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations- Uriah Heep Icon Ken Hensley Dead At 75- Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute- Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material- more

Reviews

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament

advertisement
Latest News

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations

Uriah Heep Icon Ken Hensley Dead At 75

Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute

Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Amaranthe Release 'BOOM!1' Video