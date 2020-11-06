Small Brown Bike's Travis Dopp Diagnosed With Stage IV Colon Cancer

Small Brown Bike guitarist Travis Dopp has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for expenses not covered by his medical insurance.

Travis had the following to say, "It's Travis... wanted to reach out to our community and share some dumb news I got at the end of October. I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

"A friend of mine has set up a Gofundme page. It's the worst time to ask for help - 2020 has put us all in a pickle jar of weirdness, but if there's anything you can do - it would be majorly appreciated.

"If you care to follow my journey defeating this diagnosis, feel free to follow. Know this, my mind and spirit are so ready for this journey - it's kind of weirding me out, I see a bigger future for myself and it doesn't have cancer in it... AT ALL!

"If you're 38 years old, get your ass's checked! There's more and more cases in younger people. Colon cancer is preventable if caught early. "Thank you, and Love."

At press time, the GoFundMe page had raised over $10,000 towards the $88,000 goal. Read more and donate here.

