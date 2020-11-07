Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker

(hennemusic) Jimmy Page is mourning the death of his ex-wife Patricia Ecker. The Led Zeppelin guitarist was married to Ecker from 1986 until 1995; the couple had a son, James Patrick Page III, who was born in 1988.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia," wrote Page on social media. "My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time. My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love.

"I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time." No further details have been confirmed regarding Ecker's untimely passing at the age of 58. Read more here.

