.

Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker

Bruce Henne | 11-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker

(hennemusic) Jimmy Page is mourning the death of his ex-wife Patricia Ecker. The Led Zeppelin guitarist was married to Ecker from 1986 until 1995; the couple had a son, James Patrick Page III, who was born in 1988.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia," wrote Page on social media. "My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time. My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love.

"I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time." No further details have been confirmed regarding Ecker's untimely passing at the age of 58. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




Related Stories


Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page May Reissue Album With Surprises

Jimmy Page: The Anthology Trailer Released

Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'

Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows

Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration

Jimmy Page Recalls Led Zeppelin's 'Profound' First Time Together

Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar 2019 In Review

Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments 2019 In Review



More Jimmy Page News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash, Kirk Hammett Lead Eddie Van Halen Rock Hall Tribute- Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip- Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker- more

Reviews

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

advertisement
Latest News

Slash, Kirk Hammett Lead Eddie Van Halen Rock Hall Tribute

Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip

Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker

Queen and Adam Lambert Share 2016 Isle Of Wight Performance Of Somebody To Love

Pink Floyd Share Video From Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue

Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix

Neil Young Shares 'Be The Rain' From New Return To Greendale Package

Singled Out: Griffin Holtby's The Fire