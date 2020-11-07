Queen and Adam Lambert Share 2016 Isle Of Wight Performance Of Somebody To Love

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are sharing video of a 2016 performance of "Somebody To Love," from the recently released concert recording, "Live Around The World."

The band can be seen delivering the lead single from 1976's "A Day At The Races" during their appearance at the Isle Of Wight Festival; it was a milestone event for the pairing as it marked their first UK festival together.

The new live set presents a compilation of concert highlights from over 200 shows they have performed on world tours from 2014 to 2020. Queen and Lambert topped the UK charts with their first concert recording, "Live Around The World"; the feat earned the pairing their first-ever No. 1 album together and marked Queen's first in 25 years and 10th overall. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died

Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album

ELO's Jeff Lynne Receives Honor From Queen Of England

The Doors Stream 'Queen Of The Highway' From Morrison Hotel Reissue

Queen and Adam Lambert Release Live 'I Was Born To Love You' Video

Queensryche In The Studio For 'Empire' Anniversary

Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'The Show Must Go On' Video

Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'Live Around The World' Details

Queen Releasing Limited Edition Lockdown Single For Covid-19 Relief





More Queen News



