Queen and Adam Lambert Share 2016 Isle Of Wight Performance Of Somebody To Love

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are sharing video of a 2016 performance of "Somebody To Love," from the recently released concert recording, "Live Around The World."
The band can be seen delivering the lead single from 1976's "A Day At The Races" during their appearance at the Isle Of Wight Festival; it was a milestone event for the pairing as it marked their first UK festival together.
The new live set presents a compilation of concert highlights from over 200 shows they have performed on world tours from 2014 to 2020. Queen and Lambert topped the UK charts with their first concert recording, "Live Around The World"; the feat earned the pairing their first-ever No. 1 album together and marked Queen's first in 25 years and 10th overall. Watch the video here.
