.

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

Keavin Wiggins | 11-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has explained how his reuion with the band came about for their new album "PWR/UP", following his dismissal from the group in 2015.

Rudd was replaced by former drummer Chris Slade for the band's "Rock Or Bust" tour after he ran into some legal issues. Phil discussed how he rejoined the band during appearance on the Let There Be Talk podcast.

He said, "Angus and I had a good chat at Mal's [Malcolm Young] funeral and caught up. There was crazy sh*t going on, but since then, I'd got my sh*t together and put a little band together, I went to Europe and was doing a bit of playing and stuff and did a solo album.

"The guys knew I was still playing, so when I caught up with Angus at the funeral, we were sort of chatting away and somehow, he just sort of asked if I was up for [a new] album, and he started writing the next day. He went in the studio and started writing straight away." Check out the interview below:




Related Stories


AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations

AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'

AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'

AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video

AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose

AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'

AC/DC's Angus Young Explains Malcolm's Role On New Album

Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died



More AC/DC News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album- Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown- AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About- Eddie Van Halen- more

Reviews

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Shares Tribute To His Dad

David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'

Barry Gibb Recruits Impressive Lists Of Guests For Songbook Album

Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single

Singled Out: Miesha & The Spanks' Wanna Feel Good