Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single

Copeland and To Speak Of Wolves star Aaron Marsh has released a brand new single called "When You're Smiling My Way," from his electronic music project called Glaswing.

Marsh had the following to say about the inspiration for the brand new song, "Most of my songs have at least a thread of sadness; however, this one is all warm, fluffy feelings.

I'm describing one of many moments when I looked across the room at my wife and realized how much my life has changed for the better since she'd entered my world. The tune is free of fears and doubts. It's all love." Stream the track via Spotify or below:

