.

Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single

Keavin Wiggins | 11-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single

Copeland and To Speak Of Wolves star Aaron Marsh has released a brand new single called "When You're Smiling My Way," from his electronic music project called Glaswing.

Marsh had the following to say about the inspiration for the brand new song, "Most of my songs have at least a thread of sadness; however, this one is all warm, fluffy feelings.

I'm describing one of many moments when I looked across the room at my wife and realized how much my life has changed for the better since she'd entered my world. The tune is free of fears and doubts. It's all love." Stream the track via Spotify or below:




Related Stories


Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single



More Glaswing News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album- Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown- AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About- Eddie Van Halen- more

Reviews

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Shares Tribute To His Dad

David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'

Barry Gibb Recruits Impressive Lists Of Guests For Songbook Album

Aaron Marsh Of Copeland Releases New Glaswing Single

Singled Out: Miesha & The Spanks' Wanna Feel Good