Ingrina Release 'Jailers' Video

Ingrina have released a performance video for their track "Jailers", which is the 10-minute opening track of their forthcoming sophomore album "Siste Lys" (out November 27th).
The band shared this background story on the song, "Jailers takes place after the storm, the one that scatters all landmarks, that spreads the jailers in the air, amongst the particles of light and between the synapses.
"Vaporous specters, translucent veils, the jailers drift, driven by the winds. We breathe them every day with no arm, until their deep purpose is revealed, while we still believe they're dissolved forever in the dust of the sky.
"So they hastily turn into solid prisons with no horizon, feeding the illusion that they arose from nothing and nowhere." Watch the video below:
