Singled Out: Friends Of Clay's Livin Time

Indie artist Friends Of Clay aka Clay Priskorn has been turning heads with his claymation videos for his singles and to celebrate the release of his new single "Livin Time", we asked Clay to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

My newest single "Livin Time" was inspired by my love of Hunter S Thompson, and Johnny depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The movie is such a masterpiece and I wanted to make a visual experience using Claymation. Before I wrote the lyrics or music to the song, I wanted to create story about a lonesome Dinosaur tryin to find his way in Sin City.



I wanted the video for "Livin Time" to be the most comprehensive claymation I've made, so I knew it was going to take a long time. I started out molding and sculpting dinosaur faces and making all of the sets. I had 4 different location sets I made for the video. The 4 sets are a stage, casino, desert drive, and bathroom. I wanted each aesthetic to be perfect and be exactly what I was in-visioning in my head. Every set took about 2/3 weeks to complete. With over 5000 photos and 2 month of work, I finally finished my most complex claymation video.

After my first two singles were deep and introspective, my goal with livin time was to create a fun vibe for my fans to enjoy. With all the craziness in the world right now, I think this song and video can really help.

Hearing (and seeing!) is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

