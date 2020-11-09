Slash's Solo Band Continues Work On New Music

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators continue to work on material for their next album, according to the lead singer of the Guns N' Roses guitarist's solo band.
Myles Kennedy, who is also the frontman for Alter Bridge, spoke about the follow-up to the band's 2018 album, "Living The Dream", during a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound.
He said that they have been "working on new material off and on for years, really. I mean, since we did the last run, which was, geez, how long has it been now? I don't even remember. Everything is just kind of running together! [Laughs]
"But, there's always new ideas starting to bloom. Due to the state of things, as far as getting that material out, we're just going to have to wait and see. But there are always ideas in the pipeline."
