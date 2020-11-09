Untamed Land Inks Deal For Sophomore Album

Untamed Land (Patrick Kern) has announced that he has inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records for the follow-up to their 2018 debut "Between The Winds" and is currently working on the new album.

Patrick Kern had this to say, "I'm incredibly honored and excited to be working with this legendary label. Napalm Records has worked with so many amazing bands and has been an enduring part of the story of metal music.

"To have the opportunity to be a part of this legacy is absolutely unbelievable and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported this project. Stay tuned for a new adventure coming soon."

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench added, "Untamed Land is one of the most exciting new bands we came across in recent years and is a perfect blend of Summoning, Caladan Brood with a touch of a post-apocalyptic world feel in the style of the Marshall Bravestarr TV-series. Welcome to the Napalm family!"

Related Stories





More Untamed Land News



