AC/DC have premiered a brand new single entitled "Realize". The song comes from the legendary band's forthcoming album, "PWR/UP" (a.k.a. Power Up).
The new record is set to be released this Friday, November 13th and "Realize" is the second single from the effort, following the release of "Shot In The Dark".
On October 30th the band shared a 53 second preview of another track called "Demon Fire," which led many to expect the song to be the second single, but it appears it was just a teaser for fans to enjoy on Halloween. Stream the new song below:
AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material
AC/DC Hoping For Magic Potion So They Can Play Live Again
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About
Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'
AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'
AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video
AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event
AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'- Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics- Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream- David Bowie- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'
Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics
Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream
David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release
Blackmore's Night Share New Christmas Song 'Here We Come A-Caroling'
Death Dealer Deliver 'Every Nation'
Phil Anselmo's En Minor Announce Orpheum Theater Livestream
Queen In The Studio For 'A Night At The Opera' Anniversary