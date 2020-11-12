AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has sung the praises of Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose for the job he was able to do filling in on lead vocals for the band's 2016 tour.
Rose took over as frontman for AC/DC, allowing them to finish their Rock Or Bust World Tour, after Johnson was forced off the road when doctors told him he faced permanent hearing loss if he continued the trek.
Brian spoke to UCR about the band's new album "PWR/UP" and during the chat he said of Axl filling his shoes, "He jumped into a tough, tough vocalist gig. You've got to be on top of your game for that. There's not many resting places. You've really got to go in full chop, all of the time.
"And for him to do that at such short notice was pretty fantastic. I've got a lot of respect for what he did, you know. A lot of respect."
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'
AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material
AC/DC Hoping For Magic Potion So They Can Play Live Again
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About
Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'
AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'
AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video
AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors- AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig- System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors
AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig
System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs
Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Joe Walsh Announces Impressive Initial Lineup For VetsAid
Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'
Neil Young Previews Box Set With Unreleased Live Version Of 1969 Classic