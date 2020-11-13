AC/DC's Full 'Power Up' Album Now Online

AC/DC have released their brand new album "PWR/UP" a.k.a. "Power Up", which can be streamed in full online and is the follow-up to the legendary band's 2014 studio album "Rock Or Bust".
The record was recorded by the lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar).
Angus explained to Rolling Stones how their original plans to release the album was delayed the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, "We were hoping to get the album out before all this happened.
"They were getting ideas together for packaging and video promo things. And then that virus thing came along. It kind of put everyone on hold."
Check out the song "Realize" below and stream the full album here.
