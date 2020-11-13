Metallica Forced To Postpone Rescheduled Tour

(hennemusic) Metallica have postponed their fall 2020 dates in South America due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The six-show series, with guests Greta Van Fleet, was originally scheduled for April 2020 before the global health crisis shut down the live music industry; Metallica had rebooked the concerts for next month and are now forced to move them a second time.
"We're working closely with our local promoter partners to re-schedule these shows for hopefully in late 2021 and will have an update for you soon," says the band. "Hang on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates; where applicable, refund information is available at metallica.com and we encourage you to visit the website or location where you purchased your tickets for additional updates.
"We wish you, your families, and loved ones good health during these trying times. We cannot wait to spend time in person with our extended Metallica family when it's safe to all be together again!" here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
