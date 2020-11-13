.

The Pretty Reckless Stream New Song and Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 11-13-2020

The Pretty Reckless are streaming a brand new track called "25", which comes from the band's just announced fourth studio album, "Death By Rock And Roll."

The group will be releasing the new record on February 12th and it is the follow up to their 2016 effort "Who You Selling For". Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say about the new single, "'25' is an interesting song that came from a lot of different places.

"It was the first song we recorded for the record in early 2019. I had just turned 25 when we wrote it. In a way, it's an autobiography and hopefully shows that this album really ventures out into new territory with the music." Stream the song below:




