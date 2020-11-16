Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Rock legend Dion has released the first of two new Christmas tracks. The new song "Hello Christmas" features guest vocals from Amy Grant and was released this past Friday (November 13th).

Dion cowrote the new songs with Mike Aquilina who he worked with on his Blues With Friends album. Dion explained how "Hello Christmas" came about , "I was talking with a friend about how the world this year can use a little life-giving love and harmony. I told him that Christmas was the grace that changed my life and that I was looking forward to a shot of that this year.

"The next day I got together with Mike and I picked up the guitar, started singing and words started to flow. Later I was walking with my buddy [and co-writer] Steve Bottari and he started singing along - with some new words.

"The song just seemed to write itself, a gift to finish off this challenging year. From the start I heard Amy Grant's voice on it; she just sounds like Christmas to me. I sent the track to her and she fell in love with it and added a beautiful counter-melody which makes it really sublime."

Amy Grant added, "I was so happy to join my old friend Dion on 'Hello Christmas.' The song makes me smile every time I hear it."

The second track, "You Know It's Christmas, is set to be released this coming Friday, November 20th, and features a guest appearance from Blues star Joe Bonamassa.

Dio said of that track, "As far as " You Know It's Christmas" is concerned, Dion commented, "Blues is my home and I wanted to write a Christmas song with that feeling.

"Mike suggested a 'brag blues' [in the tradition of "The Wanderer"] so we thought what would a bluesman brag about at Christmas? How he bought just the right gift for his girl and how she's going to love it!

"Christmas is all about giving and I think the song catches that vibe perfectly. Joe Bonamassa gave me a great Christmas present by playing lead on it."

Bonamassa added, "It is always an honor to play alongside Dion, he is a National Treasure!"

Stream "Hello Christmas" below:

