.

VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'

VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have released a brand new single entitled "Massive". The track comes from their forthcoming "Cloud City EP", which is due December 4th.

Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the song, "'Massive' is literally all of my frustrations coming to the surface. It's years of doing favors and helping other's elevate their careers - only to be told I'm just a copy of 'insert whatever vocalist here' or to be called a background player.

"Not this time. I remember writing 'Massive,' and the only thought in my head was, 'They don't take you seriously - but they'll wish they did.'" Listen to the track below:




Related Stories


VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'



More VRSTY News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video- Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music

Evanescence Announce Livestream Performance

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'

Eternal Frequency Release Video For Cover Of Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'

Singled Out: TANDM's Earthworm (2020 Remastered)