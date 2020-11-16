VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'

VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have released a brand new single entitled "Massive". The track comes from their forthcoming "Cloud City EP", which is due December 4th.

Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the song, "'Massive' is literally all of my frustrations coming to the surface. It's years of doing favors and helping other's elevate their careers - only to be told I'm just a copy of 'insert whatever vocalist here' or to be called a background player.

"Not this time. I remember writing 'Massive,' and the only thought in my head was, 'They don't take you seriously - but they'll wish they did.'" Listen to the track below:

