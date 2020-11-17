Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Announced

(hennemusic) Hudson Music has announced The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend and the organization has shared a video to make the announcement.

The Percussive Arts Society will annually award four drummers the opportunity for online drumset lessons from well-known artists/educators. Applications for the honor will begin in March 2021, with more details to be announced.

Peart passed away on January 7 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma, following the Canadian band's final concert in Los Angeles in 2015. Watch the announcement video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

