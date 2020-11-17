Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Announced

(hennemusic) Hudson Music has announced The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend and the organization has shared a video to make the announcement.
The Percussive Arts Society will annually award four drummers the opportunity for online drumset lessons from well-known artists/educators. Applications for the honor will begin in March 2021, with more details to be announced.
Peart passed away on January 7 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma, following the Canadian band's final concert in Los Angeles in 2015. Watch the announcement video here.
