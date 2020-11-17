Singled Out: Autumn Revival's Parasite

New York City alt rockers Autumn Revival just released their new single "Parasite" and to celebrate we asked the band to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Parasite is about knowing you're in a toxic relationship, but being so addicted to your partner you feel you are too weak to leave them. When you do try to 'walk away,' you somehow find yourself 'begging at their door,' despite your sorrow and desire for something better.
The symbiotic relationship of parasitism is used to represent someone who is intelligent, manipulative, cruel, and calculated in the way they emotionally build up and destroy someone.
In the end, the protagonist manages to get away for good. What makes this song different from our last one is the tone, tempo & feeling. This a more fast-paced song featuring Mickey's low tone vocal with Alexy's high end supporting that.
Although it's a continuation of the last song, this takes a different approach both musically and structure-wise. This single will show off the other side of AR that they haven't experienced with 'Ramona Flowers' to create the full picture of our sound.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
