.

Singled Out: Autumn Revival's Parasite

Keavin Wiggins | 11-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Singled Out: Autumn Revival's Parasite

New York City alt rockers Autumn Revival just released their new single "Parasite" and to celebrate we asked the band to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Parasite is about knowing you're in a toxic relationship, but being so addicted to your partner you feel you are too weak to leave them. When you do try to 'walk away,' you somehow find yourself 'begging at their door,' despite your sorrow and desire for something better.

The symbiotic relationship of parasitism is used to represent someone who is intelligent, manipulative, cruel, and calculated in the way they emotionally build up and destroy someone.

In the end, the protagonist manages to get away for good. What makes this song different from our last one is the tone, tempo & feeling. This a more fast-paced song featuring Mickey's low tone vocal with Alexy's high end supporting that.

Although it's a continuation of the last song, this takes a different approach both musically and structure-wise. This single will show off the other side of AR that they haven't experienced with 'Ramona Flowers' to create the full picture of our sound.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here




Related Stories


Singled Out: Autumn Revival's Parasite



More Autumn Revival News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern- August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Song Metal Makeover- Eddie Van Halen Wanted Hagar and Roth Final Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern

August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Christmas Song Metal Makeover

4th Annual Allman Family Revival To Be Livestreamed

Less Than Jake Stream New Single 'Anytime and Anywhere'

Eddie Van Halen Wanted Final Tour With Hagar and Roth

More New System Of A Down Music Unlikely In Near Future

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled

Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced