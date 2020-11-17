Stanley Clarke Launches New Web Series Bass Nation

Music icon Stanley Clarke has just launched a brand new monththy streaming video series on his YouTube channel entitled "Stanley Clarke's Bass Nation".
Each episode will focus on specific topic and the theme of the first installment is "Be Prepared." Clarke will also share short segment outtakes bi-weekley outtakes between the monthly episodes.
He had this to say, "We are giving life lessons for musicians through the eyes of bass players. I've played with many musicians and these lessons are a common denominators running through all master musicians."
The series will feature guest appearances from include Carlitos de Puerto, Jr., Verdine White, Marcus Miller, drummer Clayton Cameron, Jack Cassady, Steven "Thundercat" Brunner, Salar Nader, Nik West, Brady Watts, Sekou Bunch, Karl Vincent, Francesca Alinovi, Hadrien Feraud, Aaron Cruz II, Les July and more. Watch episode one below:
