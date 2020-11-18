AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

(hennemusic) AC/DC could debut their new album, "Power Up", atop both the US and UK album charts. According to Hits Daily Double, the band is expected to sell 105-115k equivalent album units in the US in its first week, with 100-110k projected to be in traditional album sales.

The legendary rockers will compete with Future & Lil Uzi Vert's "Pluto x Baby Pluto" project, which could sell 110-120k units, with most of their activity based on streaming.

Meanwhile, "Power Up" is on track to debut at No. 1 in the UK as The Official Charts Company reports the project sold 47k last weekend and, in a midweek update, is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined; the feat could earn AC/DC their first chart-topper in the region in a decade - since 2010's "Iron Man 2" soundtrack. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's Full 'Power Up' Album Now Online

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig

AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'

AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material

AC/DC Hoping For Magic Potion So They Can Play Live Again

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Explains How Reunion Came About

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations

AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'





More AC/DC News



