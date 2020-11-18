Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Paramount have released a trailer for their new Joe Bonamassa documentary, "Guitar Man", which is set to premiere digitally and via Video-On-Demand on December 8th.
Here is the synopsis: From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, GUITAR MAN tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today's top-selling blues artists. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind the scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life.
GUITAR MAN showcases Bonamassa's astounding talent from his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level.
Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, GUITAR MAN chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.
Watch the trailer below:
Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'
Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album
Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat
Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys
Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour
Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour
Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Tour Plans- Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine- AC/DC May Top Album Charts- There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie- more
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To 2021 Tour Plans
Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine
We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival
Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show
AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'
There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie But Tribute Show Possible
The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Clutch Announce The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I