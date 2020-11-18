Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Paramount have released a trailer for their new Joe Bonamassa documentary, "Guitar Man", which is set to premiere digitally and via Video-On-Demand on December 8th.

Here is the synopsis: From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, GUITAR MAN tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today's top-selling blues artists. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind the scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life.

GUITAR MAN showcases Bonamassa's astounding talent from his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level.

Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, GUITAR MAN chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more





More Joe Bonamassa News



