Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show

(hennemusic) Royal Blood will perform on the CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, November 19th. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher recently released a new single, "Trouble's Coming", as the first preview to their third album.

"It was the moment something started to click - where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats," says Kerr. "The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we'd done before. It's that AC/DC aspect: Where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.

"Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we'd done before, it didn't feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we'd loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we'd censored in ourselves." Watch the video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

