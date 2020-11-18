We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans have announced that they will be playing a free two day live virtual festival event dubbed The Barricade next month that will be hosted by Caity Babs of SiriusXM's Octane.

The event will be kicking off on December 3rd with sets from The Plot In You and Dayseeker. The second day (December 4th) will feature performances from We Came As Romans and Bad Omens.

The virtual event will begin at 7pm EST/4pm EST each day. We Came As Romans singer Dave Stephens had this to say, "As terrible as 2020 has been for the entire entertainment industry, creating this livestreaming event has been a nice escape for everyone involved, and we are hoping it has the same effect for our fans.

"The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been extremely difficult on all of us, but we are thankful to have had the opportunity to be together, play music, and be blessed with the resources to share it with our fanbase. Stay safe everyone, and keep your heads up."

Fans can sign up for free tickets here.

