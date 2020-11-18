.

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

Michael Angulia | 11-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans have announced that they will be playing a free two day live virtual festival event dubbed The Barricade next month that will be hosted by Caity Babs of SiriusXM's Octane.

The event will be kicking off on December 3rd with sets from The Plot In You and Dayseeker. The second day (December 4th) will feature performances from We Came As Romans and Bad Omens.

The virtual event will begin at 7pm EST/4pm EST each day. We Came As Romans singer Dave Stephens had this to say, "As terrible as 2020 has been for the entire entertainment industry, creating this livestreaming event has been a nice escape for everyone involved, and we are hoping it has the same effect for our fans.

"The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been extremely difficult on all of us, but we are thankful to have had the opportunity to be together, play music, and be blessed with the resources to share it with our fanbase. Stay safe everyone, and keep your heads up."

Fans can sign up for free tickets here.




Related Stories


We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

We Came As Romans Tribute Kyle At First Show Since His Death

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed



More We Came As Romans News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Tour Plans- Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine- AC/DC May Top Album Charts- There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie- more

Reviews

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To 2021 Tour Plans

Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show

AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie But Tribute Show Possible

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Clutch Announce The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I