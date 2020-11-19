Dashboard Confessional have revealed their cover of the Elvis Presley "Blue Christmas", which has been released as part of the Spotify Singles: Holiday collection.
The band recorded their version of the classic Christmas song at fame Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Chris Carrabba had this to say,"I've always loved Christmas songs and I've always loved Elvis.
"What better choice could I have made for our Spotify Single than 'Blue Christmas'. We delved into some seriously dreamy territory for our take on this classic Christmas song." Check out the cover here.
Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident
Dashboard Confessional Release 'Heart Beat Here' Video
Dashboard Confessional Stream New Song 'Heart Beat Here'
More Dashboard Confessional News
Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19- AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event- more
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19
AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event
Barenaked Ladies Announce A Very Virtual Christmas Streaming Event
Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years
Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album
Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'