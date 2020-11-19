Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'

Dashboard Confessional have revealed their cover of the Elvis Presley "Blue Christmas", which has been released as part of the Spotify Singles: Holiday collection.

The band recorded their version of the classic Christmas song at fame Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Chris Carrabba had this to say,"I've always loved Christmas songs and I've always loved Elvis.

"What better choice could I have made for our Spotify Single than 'Blue Christmas'. We delved into some seriously dreamy territory for our take on this classic Christmas song." Check out the cover here.

