Destruction Unleash 'Born To Thrash' To U.S. Fans

Destruction have finally released their "Born To Thrash - Live in Germany" package in the US, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band had this to say, "Live albums are cult in Metal history, they sadly came out of fashion but this one will remain special for us for sure! Released in a time with no live events.

"We are glad our North American fans can get the record now as well, so far it was only available as an imported version. The new edition comes with a different cover and a DVD and the double vinyl comes with the world map poster as well!

"In times of no concerts a live album brings back a touch of the magic that makes concert so special - get your magic now!" Various packages are available here.

