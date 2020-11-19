Shame On Youth Get Animated For 'Uniform' Video

Shame On Youth have released an animated video for their track "Uniform". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Human Obsolescence", which is set to hit stores on November 27th.
The band had this to say, "A thunderous and rough track that wants to lead straight to the heart of the music and imagination of the upcoming album. A jumble of primitive rock sounds describing a uniformed present. Uniform, as the pre-packaged shapes that our state of mind can take, uniform as the outfits that suppress and alter individuality.
"The song comes out with an animated video clip. A raw and ironic cartoon. A rabid tale from the sci-fi and dystopian imaginary of Shame on Youth!, which brings everyone, prisoners and warders, to face the same reality: Your uniform made of lies, your uniform state of mind." Watch the video below:
Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19- AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event- more
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19
AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event
Barenaked Ladies Announce A Very Virtual Christmas Streaming Event
Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years
Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album
Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'