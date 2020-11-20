AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

(hennemusic) AC/DC have debuted atop the UK charts with their new album, "Power Up." It marks AC/DC's first UK No. 1 in a decade - since they last hit the mark with 2010's "Iron Man 2" soundtrack.
According to The Official Charts Company, the band sold 62,000 units to enter No. 1 on the weekly list while also earning the biggest opening week sales tally of 2020 to date ... and the fastest-selling album of the year in the region.
"A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to Number 1!," says Angus Young. "Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration."
AC/DC recorded the project in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien in 2018. Watch the "Shot In The Dark" video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
