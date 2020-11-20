(hennemusic) Royal Blood rocked their new single, "Trouble's Coming", on the November 19 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden and video of the performance has been shared online.
The song serves as the first preview of the band's upcoming third album, which is expected next year. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher also joined Corden for a virtual chat before the performance.
"Dusting off the cobwebs never felt so good," shared the group on social media following the broadcast. The 2021 album will mark the follow-up to Royal Blood's 2017 record, "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the official videos of the interview and performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Royal Blood Rock New Single On The Late Late Show