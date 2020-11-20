Steve Perry Streaming New Unplugged Song

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released an online stream of his new track "No Erasin'" (Acoustic) as a preview to his upcoming "Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches)" album.
The new record, which is set to be released on December 4th, finds the music legend revisiting the tracks from his comeback album "Traces" and presenting them in stripped down or alternate forms.
Steve had this to say, "When writing these songs, the original inspiration is always my first compass - where the songs should go. Alternate Versions & Sketches is exactly that, and I'm very excited to have you hear the original seeds of these songs."
Check out the acoustic version of "No Erasin'" below:
