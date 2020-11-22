Metallica drummer and cofounder Lars Ulrich says that the band is a few weeks into the serious writing for the follow up to their 2016 album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct".
Ulrich made the comments during an appearance on Rolling Stone's Musicians On Musicians series, that featured him chatting with folk artist Phoebe Bridges.
Lars shared, "We're three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing. And of all the sh*t, pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just f***ing looking at the state of the world, it's so easy just to so fall into a depressive state.
"But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what's next. It's like, 'f***, there's an opportunity here to still make the best record, to still make a difference. To still do something that not even turns other people on, but turns me on.'" Watch the segment below:
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event
Metallica Share Video From Live & Acoustic Show
Metallica Forced To Postpone Rescheduled Tour
Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album
Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song- The Juliana Theory Return With First New Song in 15 Years- Metallica Have Begun Serious Writing For New Album- more
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song
The Juliana Theory Return With First New Song in 15 Years
Metallica Have Begun Serious Writing For New Album
Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream
Chris Stapleton Talks Tom Petty On X On Y
Shinedown Making Progress On New Album
Puddle of Mudd Share 'Go To Hell' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Johnny Iquana's Land of Precisely Three Dances