AC/DC have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart in the U.S. with their new studio album "PWR/UP", and also made history in their native Australia with the effort.
In the U.S. the band enjoyed the largest first week sales week this year for a rock album, according to Billboard. They sold 111,000 copies of the album (CD, digital and vinyl), not counting streaming.
They also topped the album chart in Australia and made history at the same time, becoming the first Australian band to score a No. 1 album in each of five decades.
Angus Young celebrate the historic feat by saying, "A very big thank you to Denis, and all at Sony Music Australia, and everyone else in Australia who've put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to #1!".
"Also a big shout out to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration."
AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'
AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video
AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
AC/DC's Full 'Power Up' Album Now Online
AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'
AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material
AC/DC Hoping For Magic Potion So They Can Play Live Again
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'- Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'- Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him- more
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'
Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'
Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him
Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video
Witherfall Release 'As I Lie Awake' Video
Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'
Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour
Singled Out: AJ Rosales' If Not Today