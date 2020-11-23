Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour

Powerwolf are already looking ahead to next year. The band have announced the dates for a European tour next fall that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming album.
Work on the new album, the follow up to their chart topping to their 2018 effort "The Sacrament Of Sin," is currently underway and the band plans to release it next summer.
To support the effort the band will hit the road for the Wolfsnachte 2021 tour that will be kicking off on October 1st in Stuttgart, Germany and will wrap up on October 23rd in Hamburg.
The band had this to say, "We're happy to proudly announce the tour dates for the Wolfsnachte 2021. With our upcoming album out in summer, we will celebrate a new chapter of the metal mass with all of you! Expect nights of epic wolfish madness - we can't wait!" See the dates below:
10/01 - DE - Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle
10/04 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz
10/05 - ES - Madrid - Riviera
10/07 - FR - Paris - Zenith
10/08 - UK - London - Roundhouse
10/09 - BE - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
10/10 - NL - Amsterdam - Afas Live
10/12 - IT - Milano - Alcatraz
10/13 - DE - Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
10/15 - DE - Munich - Zenith
10/16 - DE - Oberhausen - König Pilsener Arena
10/17 - CZ - Prague - Tipsport Arena
10/18 - PL - Katowice - MCK
10/20 - HU - Budapest - Arena
10/21 - AT - Vienna - Gasometer
10/22 - DE - Berlin - UFO im Velodrom
10/23 - DE - Hamburg - Sporthalle
