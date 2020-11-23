Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour

Powerwolf are already looking ahead to next year. The band have announced the dates for a European tour next fall that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming album.

Work on the new album, the follow up to their chart topping to their 2018 effort "The Sacrament Of Sin," is currently underway and the band plans to release it next summer.

To support the effort the band will hit the road for the Wolfsnachte 2021 tour that will be kicking off on October 1st in Stuttgart, Germany and will wrap up on October 23rd in Hamburg.

The band had this to say, "We're happy to proudly announce the tour dates for the Wolfsnachte 2021. With our upcoming album out in summer, we will celebrate a new chapter of the metal mass with all of you! Expect nights of epic wolfish madness - we can't wait!" See the dates below:

10/01 - DE - Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle

10/04 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz

10/05 - ES - Madrid - Riviera

10/07 - FR - Paris - Zenith

10/08 - UK - London - Roundhouse

10/09 - BE - Antwerp - Lotto Arena

10/10 - NL - Amsterdam - Afas Live

10/12 - IT - Milano - Alcatraz

10/13 - DE - Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

10/15 - DE - Munich - Zenith

10/16 - DE - Oberhausen - König Pilsener Arena

10/17 - CZ - Prague - Tipsport Arena

10/18 - PL - Katowice - MCK

10/20 - HU - Budapest - Arena

10/21 - AT - Vienna - Gasometer

10/22 - DE - Berlin - UFO im Velodrom

10/23 - DE - Hamburg - Sporthalle



