Lord Of The Lost have released a music video for their track "We Were Young" featuring Heaven Can Wait Choir, which comes from their latest album "Swan Songs III".
Chris Harms had this to say about the video, "With the new video for 'We Were Young' I would like to say thank you to my parents. The video is a reflection of my happy childhood, thanks to them, which paved the way for me to become who I am today.
"The video shows real Super8 film footage from my birth in 1980 until 1994, when the magnetic tape slowly replaced the celluloid. In the credits of the video you can see the time before my birth, which my parents have captured on film for themselves since 1967.
"The director of this video was life itself and it shows here an origin story that could not have been more personal". Watch the video below:
Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance- Metallica Extend Live & Acoustic From HQ- Hollywood Undead Announce House Party Event- more
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Metallica Extend Live & Acoustic From HQ
Hollywood Undead Announce House Party Streaming Event
Queen Score Billboard Top 10 Hit Four Decades After Release
The Darkness Announce Christmas Concert Livestream
Lord Of The Lost Release 'We Were Young' Video
The Amazing Rhythm Aces Archival Concert Performance Released
Singled Out: Them Damn Kings' Throw It Away