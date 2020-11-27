Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp says that there has been no talk of a of Creed reunion, but he did share that he and Mark Tremonti wrote almost an album's worth of music in 2012 that could be used for a reunion record.
Stapp revealed the news during an appearance on the Stop! Drop & Talk podcast. When asked about the possibility of a reunion, Scott responded, "I actually was just with Mark and Scott Phillips Friday. Everything is good. Everything is positive. We are friends. And communication is there.
"Nothing is planned. Right now, there is nothing on the schedule. There is nothing that I am keeping from you. When there's an announcement to be made, I promise you guys will know."
Scott was then asked about rumors that they had material from the "Full Circle" sessions left over that has not been released. He responded, "Mark and I got together, I think it was in 2012, and I actually crashed at his place for, I wanna say, a couple of weeks, I can't remember exactly, and we wrote eight or nine songs.
"So we've got some stuff that we put together in 2012. I was listening to a couple of 'em the other day, and I was, like, 'You know what? It doesn't sound old to me.' It's something we could demo for a new record.
"I'm not saying that that's gonna happen. Don't put words in my mouth. I'm just saying we did write some songs, and we're sitting on those." Watch the interview below:
Creedence Clearwater Revival In The Studio For Cosmo's Factory 50th
Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Fan-Generated Video
Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory 50th Anniversary Reissue Coming
John Fogerty Streams Full 1970 CCR Concert At Royal Albert Hall
Creed's 'Human Clay' 20th Anniversary Reissue Announced
Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Proud Mary From Live At Woodstock
Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album
Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details
Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover- Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid- System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid
System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views With 'Chop Suey!' Video
AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music
Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs
Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live
The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'