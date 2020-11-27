Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has released a new single "This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope" and also thanks those who are part of his Arnel Pineda Foundation for helping those in need.

He said, "The Year 2020 has brought many challenges for all of us: Taal Volcano eruption in January, Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses in November and the ongoing COVID crisis.

"Every single one of you has played the hero one way or another. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Thank you for your collaboration, compassion and courage. Thank you for providing exceptional care and - most importantly - thank you for giving us hope during these uncertain times.

"APFI volunteers and donors have been - and are still - doing what we can with all that we have." Check out the song below:

