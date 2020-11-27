Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has released a new single "This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope" and also thanks those who are part of his Arnel Pineda Foundation for helping those in need.
He said, "The Year 2020 has brought many challenges for all of us: Taal Volcano eruption in January, Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses in November and the ongoing COVID crisis.
"Every single one of you has played the hero one way or another. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Thank you for your collaboration, compassion and courage. Thank you for providing exceptional care and - most importantly - thank you for giving us hope during these uncertain times.
"APFI volunteers and donors have been - and are still - doing what we can with all that we have." Check out the song below:
Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover- Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid- System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid
System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views With 'Chop Suey!' Video
AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music
Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs
Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live
The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'