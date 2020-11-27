Neil Young Releases Second Run Of Archives Volume 2 Project

(hennemusic) Neil Young is releasing a second run of his "Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)" box set after the initial package sold out in less than 24 hours this past weekend.

Available exclusively via the New Young Archives website, the project delivers 131 tracks in chronological order from the rocker's 1970s output and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the recently-issued trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.

Orders will include instant access to hi-res 192/24 digital downloads of four tracks ("Come Along And Say You Will," "Homefires," "Powderfinger", and a 1973 live recording of "The Losing End") and a free one-year subscription to the site. Watch the promo video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

