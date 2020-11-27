System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views With 'Chop Suey!' Video

System Of A Down have reached a new career milestone after the music video for their 2001 song "Chop Suey!" has surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

The track came from the band's sophomore album "Toxicity" and also was nominated the next year in the Grammy Award's "Best Metal Performance" category.

The one billion views milestone places the "Chop Suey!" video in an elite class of videos that have surpassed that number that includes Guns N' Roses' "November Rain", Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", Linkin Park's "Numb" and "In The End", and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Watch the video below:

