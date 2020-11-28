Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a lyric video for the brand new single "The Power Of Prayer", which is a song from his latest studio album, "Letter To You."
The clip mixes vintage visuals of the rocker with footage from the recording session of the tune at his New Jersey home studio, where he worked with the E Street Band last fall on his 20th studio set.
Produced by Ron Aniello and the singer, "Letter To You" recently debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries and earned a No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart in the US.
Springsteen and the band will perform on the December 12 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by actor Timothy Chalamet. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
