Singled Out: Emperors Night's Driving At Pace

Brothers rock trio Emperors Night just released their new EP "Driving At Pace" and to celebrate we have asked the band to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

Dhyan (vocals, bass): The themes of "Driving at Pace" crystallized after we came back from travelling around the west coast of America, but it's more an amalgam of the various experiences from travels we've been on together - Europe, India, the East Coast of Australia, and the US - all of which we did with the three of us.

Anand (guitars, production): Although it doesn't highlight a single event, a couple of clear moments that have made their way in there are from Bruges, in Belgium. On a windy spring afternoon with blossoms blowing everywhere through the cobblestone streets, we came across a convent... The whole afternoon had this otherworldly mood which is very difficult to describe. There are other times, from sunny days driving in LA, all these moments which a song can capture and give you a feeling of, more than any literal description ever could.

Bud (vocals, piano): After the melody and lyrics had been written, musically the song came together very naturally. The piano lines felt like they wrote themselves, which is often when music comes out best. Each of us brought our instrumental parts to the song pretty quickly, and they all seemed to blend effortlessly. At the last chorus, when Dhyan really lets loose on those high notes, I knew he had the voice for it. I'd heard him singing along in the car to songs like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and then when we were working on this, I felt the song would be perfect with an epic finish like that. And then he came through with this fantastic soaring vocal performance and that last chorus really takes off, and it finishes the melodic story of the song as it needed.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories





More Emperors Night News



