AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-30-2020

AC/DC have more reason to celebrate after their new album "Power Up" claimed the No. 1 spot on the Australian Aria Albums chart for a second week.

Lead guitarist Angus Young recently told Triple M radio in Australia where the "Power Up" title came from. He said, "I went through everything, like titles in songs. In the song 'Realize', there's the line, 'I've got the power to mesmerize.' The word 'power,' it goes back to the name AC/DC.

"We always looked at ourselves as that of power, electric power. So I just wanted another, if you could say, okay, what could you call AC/DC, and you say they're power.

"And I just thought something positive: power up. When we get on a stage, we plug in the guitars and everything powers up when we're out there." Check out the full interview below:




AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

