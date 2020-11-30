.

Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Epica have released a music video for their new track "Freedom - The Wolves Within". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Omega", which is due February 26th, 2021.

Mark Jansen had this to say, "This song is based on an old story of a fight between two wolves. A wise Cherokee is discussing life with his grandson: He tells the boy 'There is a fight going on inside of me between two wolves.' One wolf is evil; he embodies anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego.

"The other wolf is good; joyful, peaceful, and embodies love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith.

"We all have the same fight going on inside of us and the outcome of this battle will reflect on the outer world. The boy gets curious and asks his grandfather which wolf will win?

" The old Cherokee simply answers 'The one you feed the most.' What we want to be and what we want to reflect on the world around us depends on which wolf we feed and also the degree of control we have over our inner wolves. Will we manage to control them or will they control us?"Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Epica Unleash 'Abyss Of Time' Video

System Divide Recruit Epica Star For Comeback Song

Epica and Apocalyptica Share Rescheduled Tour Dates

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

Epica vs. Attack On Titan Set For Wide Release This Summer



More Epica News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'- KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video- Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video

Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour

Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding

Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Releases 'Exhale' Video