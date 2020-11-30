Lucifer's Friend's Peter Hesslein Releases New Album

(Glass Onyon) In the 50th Anniversary year of Lucifer's Friend, the band's guitarist Peter Hesslein has completed this new studio album of rock instrumentals called Night Drive.

This new studio album is Peter Hesslein's first solo album and will be popular with fans and guitarists alike. The album has been released on Lucifer's Records via Cherry Red.

Speaking about the album, Peter Hesslein said: "I dedicate this album to all artists who work at night, as their normal working hours, but then have to drive home." See the tracklisting below:

Night Drive

1. Turn The Radio On2. Slow Down A Bit3. Feeling Hungry4. Looking At The Moon5. Long Way To Go6. Blinded By The Lights7. Winding Road8. Close To Midnight9. Getting Tired10. Time For Coffee11. A Beautiful Night12. Exit The Highway13. Crossing The Bridge14. Home Again15. Falling Asleep

