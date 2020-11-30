.

Lucifer's Friend's Peter Hesslein Releases New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 11-30-2020

(Glass Onyon) In the 50th Anniversary year of Lucifer's Friend, the band's guitarist Peter Hesslein has completed this new studio album of rock instrumentals called Night Drive.

This new studio album is Peter Hesslein's first solo album and will be popular with fans and guitarists alike. The album has been released on Lucifer's Records via Cherry Red.

Speaking about the album, Peter Hesslein said: "I dedicate this album to all artists who work at night, as their normal working hours, but then have to drive home." See the tracklisting below:

Night Drive


1. Turn The Radio On
2. Slow Down A Bit
3. Feeling Hungry
4. Looking At The Moon
5. Long Way To Go
6. Blinded By The Lights
7. Winding Road
8. Close To Midnight
9. Getting Tired
10. Time For Coffee
11. A Beautiful Night
12. Exit The Highway
13. Crossing The Bridge
14. Home Again
15. Falling Asleep



