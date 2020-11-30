Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour

Guitar legend Michael Schenker has announced that he will be launching a 50th anniversary tour of the UK next October that will feature support from Doro.
Apart from the anniversary, Schenker will be promoting his forthcoming MSG album, "Immortal", which is scheduled to be released by Nuclear Blast on January 29th.
The tour will be kicking off on October 28th in Leeds at the o2 Academy, and includes stops in Newcastle and Wolverhampton before wrapping up on Halloween night in London at the Shepherd's Bush Empire.
Michael had this to say, "We're proud to announce a new show with my great new MSG line-up celebrating my 50th anniversary of recording and the new album - IMMORTAL.
"I´m excited. I can´t wait to play it live to all rock n roll fans out there. Don´t miss the shows - we're well overdue to be live and together again." See the dates below:
