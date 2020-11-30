Obscura Entering The Studio To Record New Album

Obscura have announced that they have completed the songwriting for the music that will appear on their forthcoming album and have entered the recording studio.
The new album, which will be the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Diluvium", will be released next year by Nuclear Blast and is being produced by Fredrik Nordstrom.
Steffen Kummerer had this to say, "As of now, songwriting duties for the new, yet untitled album, have been finished. We picked the most promising compositions out of more than twenty pieces written during the last months and we can't wait to record our sixth studio effort, starting in December.
"While the new album contains more guitar solos than any of our records before, all compositions are eagerly waiting to be performed live on stage and celebrated worldwide with our fans. As a collective, we are enthusiastic about the diverse, progressive and heavy songs to be released in 2021 through Nuclear Blast records."
Obscura Release 'Diluvium' Video and Announce New Album
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'- KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video- Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary Tour- more
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour
Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video
Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video
Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding
Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Releases 'Exhale' Video