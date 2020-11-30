Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding

From Ashes To New recently released their new album "Panic" and a special version of "Scars That I'm Hiding" featuring In Flames' Anders Friden. To celebrate we asked Lance Dowdle to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The underlying theme of the song is capturing the inability to move on from the trauma, secrets, and guilt tearing you apart from the inside. Although everyone experiences it in a different way, it's a common human "rite of passage," you could say. Some would call it a learning experience. Both lyrically and through delivery, we aim to make you feel like you've sat through a FATN therapy session with the outcome being a more positive outlook on the issues you're dealing with. Because we all have Ph.D's in psychology, we inserted a barely audible disclaimer at the end of the song that you all owe us $250 per session/listen. You will be billed accordingly. [Laughs]

We did torture ourselves writing these lyrics. Besides the feelings that we have actually felt, we wanted to enhance the lyrics even more by essentially experiencing other's pain. We all laid on the floor in a pitch black room while listening to people's stories of themselves going through extreme situations and emotional torment. Upon hours and hours of hearing people screaming and crying, we eventually came out with a full set of lyrics.

Truth be told, Danny actually studied a tiny bit of opera to enhance his lower register and spatial delivery for the verse and pre-chorus. This has now become a problem, as he has to jokingly sing everything as though it's a full-on opera, although it sounds more like a very bad British musical. Keep trying Danny. You'll get there someday.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

