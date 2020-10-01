Corey Taylor Shares Rehearsal Footage For Forum Or Against 'Em Livestream

Corey Taylor has released a preview video for his Forum Or Against 'Em livestream event which is set to take place tomorrow night (October 2nd) to celebrate the release of his debut solo album "CMFT".

The show will feature all of the tracks from Corey's new album, along with select songs from his bands Slipknot and Stone Sour. It will also feature special guests The Cherry Bombs.

Taylor had this to say, "I've been saying since the beginning I'd find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I'm honored that The Forum let us do just that. It's CMFT in its entirety. It's songs I've shared over the years. It's a celebration, and I'm so stoked to party with all of you." Watch the preview clip, featuring rehearsal footage for the show, below:

