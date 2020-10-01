Godsmack Reach New Milestone With 'Bulletproof'

Godsmack's 2018 chart topping single "Bulletproof" has received a Platinum Digital Single Award and the band is celebrating the new milestone for the track from their "When Legends Rise" album.
Sully Erna had this to say, "The plan from the beginning of this cycle was to try and step outside our comfort zone and explore new sounds and melodies in hopes of reaching new fans, without alienating our core audience. 'Bulletproof' really set the tone and paved the way for how well that vision has been executed!"
Shannon Larkin added, "Thanks first and foremost to our fans for making this song a smash! That it was received so well motivates us and makes us super proud. Hitting platinum in this day and age is a big deal to us, and a ray of light in this otherwise dreary year of pandemic.
"Thanks also to Paul [Geary, their manager] and everyone at Shelter Music, all the folks at BMG, John Branigan at WME, and our producer Erik Ron. The team is strong, the future is bright." Stream the director's cut of the "Bulletproof" video below:
